Telangana Government to Define Qazi Jurisdictions Amid Growing Disputes

In a bid to bring clarity to the roles and jurisdictions of qazis, the Telangana government is planning a conference to resolve disputes between hereditary (mouroosi) qazis and those officially appointed by the government
Hyderabad: In a bid to bring clarity to the roles and jurisdictions of qazis, the Telangana government is planning a conference to resolve disputes between hereditary (mouroosi) qazis and those officially appointed by the government. Over the years, overlapping jurisdictions and legal battles have created confusion, prompting the need for an organized framework.
At a recent event, Mohammad Ali Shabbir, Adviser for Minorities Welfare, and Telangana State Waqf Board (TGSWB) Chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini acknowledged that Hyderabad’s rapid expansion has blurred the boundaries that once defined a qazi’s authority. Determining clear geographical limits is now a priority, they stated.
Mr. Shabbir highlighted that during the Nizam’s rule, qazis were appointed for specific areas, such as Golconda, and many now have dozens of deputy qazis under them. However, government-appointed qazis have since entered the system, leading to conflicting claims over jurisdiction.
Mr. Hussaini noted that historically, qazis were granted inam lands along with their appointments, reinforcing their authority. However, in later years, governments began appointing qazis without clear boundaries, leading to disputes. The Waqf Board, he clarified, plays no role in these appointments beyond forwarding applications to the government.
Additionally, concerns were raised over unregulated fees charged by qazis, with reports of higher charges based on wedding venue grandeur. Mr. Hussaini also warned that if these disputes continue, there could be a push to abolish the qazath system, forcing people to rely solely on masjids or registration offices for marriage solemnization.
The proposed qazi conference, as suggested by Mr. Shabbir, aims to establish clear jurisdictional boundaries and bring order to the system, ensuring fairness and efficiency in qazi appointments and services.
