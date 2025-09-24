  • Menu
Telangana High Court gives relief to TGPSC on Group-1 mains exams

Telangana High Court gives relief to TGPSC on Group-1 mains exams
Highlights

In a significant ruling on Wednesday, the High Court has overturned the decision made by a single bench regarding the cancellation of the Group-1 mains examinations.

Hyderabad: In a significant ruling on Wednesday, the High Court has overturned the decision made by a single bench regarding the cancellation of the Group-1 mains examinations. The division bench's verdict quashes the previous ruling and allows for the resumption of Group-1 appointments.

This decision comes as a substantial relief not only for the Congress government but also for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC), which can now proceed with the appointments without further delay.

