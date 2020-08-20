Telangana High Court takes government to task for inaction against Niloufer Hospital contractor

Hyderabad: The High Court on Wednesday ordered the State government to immediately take action against Koduri Suresh Babu, diet contractor of Niloufer Hospital for large scale misappropriation of funds.



Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan questioned Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad when irregularities were found, what action has been taken by the State government against the erring diet contractor. When he is not working properly, then why he has not been blacklisted. Otherwise, you are giving him a chance to commit another set of misappropriation, CJ pointed out.

Advocate General BS Prasad informed the Court that the report has been submitted to the government which has to take action against the erring diet contractor.

CJ bench suggested the Advocate General to request the government to take action immediately; you cannot sit over a report, and permit the process to continue to commit such illegal activities in the other places.

The CJ bench observed that in the order dated 30-07-2020 Suresh Babu continued to be the diet contractor both at the Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad and Government General Chest Hospital, Erragadda. Considering the fact of the committee report against the diet contractor, it is rather surprising that the contractor continued to work as a diet contractor to the two hospitals, the Court added and asked the government to take action against Suresh Babu.

The matter adjourned to September 16 for next hearing.

Take action to

protect Palle Cheruvu, orders HC

The High Court has ordered government to take steps to protect Palle Cheruvu Lake in RR district from encroachment and submit a report on next hearing.

The High Court division bench comprising of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy was hearinga letter petition filed by Dr Lubna Sarwath, social activist, seeking court's direction to protect the Palle Cheruvu Lake in RR district. The petitioner informed the Court that the lake is on the verge of extinction as miscreants are filling up the lake with construction material with a moto to convert it into clear land. The Court directed the State government to report on the steps taken by it to protect the Palle Cheruvu lake located in Bandlaguda, Rajendranagar mandal in RR district from illegal encroachments and adjourned the matter for three weeks.