Telangana: Man, son go missing in Vikarabad

A man and his four-year-old son is said to have gone missing from Gandhi Colony of Vikarabad town. The incident came to light on Tuesday when the family approached the police.



In the complaint, the family stated that the father identified as Karthik and son went to a shop on Sunday evening to buy snacks and did not return home. They searched for the two in the nearby places and later lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a missing case.

Later, the family stated that they have received a message from Karthik that he was going to commit suicide along with his son. Karthik is said to have worked in a car company earlier and is now staying at home after leaving his job, the family said.