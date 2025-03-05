Telangana Plans Urban Parks and Tourism Boost in Pre-Budget Push

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is gearing up for a major urban and tourism infrastructure revamp, with a focus on developing urban parks and strengthening tourism-related projects. At a pre-budget (2025-26) meeting held on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Tourism and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao directed officials to align their budget proposals with the upcoming Telangana Tourism Policy.

A key highlight of the discussions was the Telangana Forest Department’s proposal to transform 59 blocks around Hyderabad into urban parks. These green spaces aim to provide city residents with a place to relax while also catering to the growing workforce operating remotely. To enhance their appeal, officials were instructed to incorporate facilities such as Wi-Fi and security measures, particularly in areas near IT hubs.

Additionally, the Tourism Department was advised to identify new locations for development, with a special focus on eco-tourism, medical tourism, temple tourism, and spiritual tourism. The government is also exploring the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to accelerate tourism projects, reviewing existing ventures that are not yielding expected revenue.

With Telangana witnessing increasing interest in tourism investments, the government aims to integrate modern amenities with cultural and ecological conservation. These developments are expected to not only enhance Hyderabad’s urban landscape but also position Telangana as a key player in India's tourism sector.