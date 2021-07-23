Telangana: Woman Tehsildar arrested in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district for demanding bribe

A women tehsildar was arrested by Anti Corruption Bureau in Kataram of Jayashankar Bhupalpally for demanding huge sums of money from a farmer for his land passbook. Going into details, the victim who had been moving to Tehsildar office for his passbook was demanded huge money for it, fed up with it, he approached the Anti-Corruption Department officials subsequently Medipalli Sunitha was caught by ACB authorities on Thursday while taking money from Aiyata Hari Krishna, a farmer from Kottapalli.



According to DSP Madhusudan and the victim, Hari Krishna owns 4.25 acres of land in Survey No. 3 in Kataram. It has become controversial that some people from the same village have share in it. Both parties have resorted to court. Later they came to a compromise. Hari Krishna shared 2.25 acres of total land and another group with 2 acres. In the first week of June, Hari Krishna applied to the tehsildar to grant him a passbook for his land. The tehsildar said that the land was in dispute and that she would sanction the book if he paid Rs 5 lakh. He paid Rs 50,000 at that time. When the tahsildar said that it would work if he gave another Rs 3 lakh.



Hari Krishna explained his situation to his brother-in-law. On the 12th of this month, the two of them contacted the ACB authorities. On Thursday, while Hari Krishna was handing over Rs 2 lakh in cash at her office, authorities arrested tehsildar Sunita and registered a case.