Ten years on, Endowments babus cling to same posts sans transfers

Hyderabad: Top babus in the Endowments seem to know the art of sticking to their posts for decades overcoming transfers as they have managed to stay irrespective of any government in power.

Some of the officials have been in their posts for more than 10 years overcoming the transfers and now with the new government deciding to take up the transfers in various departments, the demand for transferring the longstanding officials has been echoing in the endowments department. According to sources, there are few officials who have been in the posts for many years.

A senior official M Rama Krishna Rao was in the head office from 2005 to 2014 as deputy commissioner (service and head office). The official was initially given additional responsibilities of the same post and now he is having the full responsibilities. He has been continuing in the post again from June 1, 2014 to December 18, 2015. He was then transferred and he came back to the place again on June 27, 2016 and stayed here till May 25, 2017. After this transfer again he was transferred but surprisingly he returned to the head office within a month on June 19, 2017 and stayed in the same post till date, sources said. The name board in the head office of the endowments department shows his stay in the head office.

Sources also said that an additional commissioner M Krishnaveni is also working in the head office without being transferred for the last one and a half decade. Not only the top officials but also the executive officers, junior assistants, superintendents and others were sticking either in the head office or in the temples in which they are working. Sources said that a superintendent K Bhaskar was working for the last 15 years in the same office of the deputy commissioner. A junior assistant in Sri Lakshmi Narayan temple at Abids has been working on deputation for the last 25 years. These officials manage their higher ups with their political links, rued an official who did not want to be named.

The department has given many temples for every executive officer. Sources said that a temple EO who has been given the responsibilities of more than ten temples is working as a personal assistant of an additional commissioner in the same head office without focusing on the temples he was allotted. The officials who are working in the districts for many years want the government to revamp the department and provide a chance to them to work in the head office. The officials wanted the government to take up transfers on the lines of medical and health and also the education department.