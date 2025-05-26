Terrorists and their masters in Pak paid a heavy price, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: G Kishan Reddy, Operation Sindoor, Terrorism in India, Mann Ki Baat, BJP Telangana, Modi government

The government led by Prime Minister Modi has now put an end to the policy of paying homage with roses and lighting candles when the people of the country lose their lives in terrorist attacks and has shown them (Pakistan terrorists) that if they attack, they will have to pay a heavy price for it, said Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy.

Speaking after watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 122nd episode of Mann Ki Baat along with people, BJP leaders and workers in the Sanatnagar constituency on Sunday, he urged everyone to watch the programme and appealed to put into practice important issues like cleanliness, yoga and diabetes that the Prime Minister spoke about.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is meant to awaken people, unite them and create a healthy society. Union Minister Kishan Reddy urged everyone to follow the suggestions and advice given by the Prime Minister on the key issues relating to health for building a healthy nation.

Regarding Operation Sindoor, Kishan Reddy said that it is a strong message by India to Pakistan which has been spreading terrorism against India for the last 46 years with many attacks like the ones at Lumbini Park, Gokul Chat, Sai Baba Temple, Dil Sukh Nagar blasts, Mumbai train attacks, Parliament attacks and many others. He said “During these attacks, people used to pay homage and make peace. But after the Modi government came to power, he gave a strong message that terrorism and the country that nurtures terrorism will be taught a lesson – through the Pathankot – surgical strike, Pulwama – air strike, Pahalgam – Operation Sindoor.”

He said that it is at such times that the entire country needs to stand united, putting aside parties, castes, religions, communities and colours. Operation Sindoor had destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistani territory. He said that the role of Indian soldiers was crucial in this.

The Union Minister said that it is sad that a soldier from Visakhapatnam also lost his life in this operation. He said that there is a great need for everyone to participate in the Tiranga Yatras and rallies being organised at such times and show the unity of the country.

The State BJP chief pointed out that the Pahalgam attack exposed the brutality of the terror outfits and their masters in Pakistan.

He said, “A father was killed in front of his children and a husband in front of his wife. Besides, Hindus were identified and killed and the kin of the victims were asked to go and tell Modi.” He said that India has given a strong response to their attacks through Operation Sindoor. “From now on, every terrorist attack that takes place in India will be responded to and Pakistan will be shown its place,” he informed.