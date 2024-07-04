TG hopes for best from Saturday’s meet

Hyderabad: The state government wants the meeting between the Chief Ministers of Telugu States to send a positive message among people of both the states. Both governments are aware that all issues cannot be resolved in one go. But there are issues for which an amicable solution could be found during the very first meeting to be held on July 6, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy feels.

Sources said that the officials were making necessary arrangements to see that this meeting would give some positive results and will prove to be a step forward in resolving contentious issues through dialogue. Revanth is said to be keen in laying the foundation for cordial relations between the two states and discussing an action plan to strengthen ties so that both states can develop economically and use the available natural resources and infrastructure in an optimum manner. The government also wants to make it clear that both CMs were colleagues and not Guru and Sishya as many have been commenting particularly on social media. It is a government-to-government meeting. Purely official, sources said.

Connecting national highways, water sharing between the two states, resolving the long-pending issues of projects constructions on Krishna and Godavari rivers and asset distribution under AP Reorganisation Act are some of the issues that would be taken up in a phased manner. They may figure during the July 6 meeting but all issues cannot be resolved the same day.

The major issue is will Naidu agree for transfer of the five villages, not the seven mandals that were merged with AP to Telangana. The contention of Telangana is that these five villages are not part of areas that would submerge under Polavaram and are on the side of Telangana borders. They are suffering as some parts are under AP some under Telangana. It is also learnt that officials of both the states were discussing the issues that could be discussed during the first meeting.