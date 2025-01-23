TG on way to become trillion-dollar economy, exudes Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asserted that the Telangana state aspired to compete with the world in terms of development while maintaining cordial relations with the neighbouring states. Addressing the “Country Strategic Dialogue” roundtable meeting organised by the World Economic Forum in Davos, the CM said that Telangana was sharing river Krishna and Godavari water with the two nieghbouring states. These rivers are born in Maharashtra and flow to Telangana and then Andhra Pradesh. Hence, our first priority is to achieve development”.

Revanth Reddy shared the stage with AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He said that Telangana, with Hyderabad as its capital, will compete with the world. The goal is to develop to the level of cities like New York and Tokyo. “Today, the youngest state of Telangana is competing with world-class cities like Tokyo and Singapore. Rather than competing with domestic states, Telangana is eyeing to achieve the China Plus One countries status in the development,” he said, and added that Telangana will also join as an active partner in the Indian Prime Minister’s goal of turning the country into a five trillion dollar economy.

“The Telangana government is already moving forward with concrete plans to become a one trillion dollar economy. Urbanisation is key to strengthening the economy. Government will promote cold storage, organic food products, meat, chicken and fish exports and also agro-allied industries in the rural areas up to the Telangana border. Our biggest strength is Hyderabad and the youth workforce. Government has adopted transparent policies, and politics will take place only during elections. Our policies are sustainable in terms of development and we appeal to all of you to invest in Telangana,” The CM said.