TG progressing towards $3 trn economy: Guv

Bharat Future City: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has said that, as Bharat moves with determination towards becoming a 30-trillion-dollar economy by 2047, Telangana too is progressing with confidence toward becoming a 3-trillion-dollar economy by then and this march is visible across the state today.

The Governor inaugurated the Telangana Rising Global Summit at the Bharat Future City on Monday. The Governor said, “As the world takes note of the opportunities emerging in Telangana, I stand here with firm conviction to say: Telangana will fulfill its mission of becoming a 3-trillion-dollar economy by 2047.”

The Governor said that Viksit Bharat 2047 and Telangana Rising 2047 represent clear and purposeful national and state goals respectively. Setting targets, planning strategically, and executing the plans with discipline require clarity and a forward-looking mindset. There is a renewed focus on democratic and socio-liberal values, where citizens’ voices are heard more clearly. Transparency, accountability, active engagement, and regular reporting are strengthening trust between people and the government.

Quoting writer Amitav Ghosh, he said: “History is about the stories we choose to remember and the lessons we seek to learn.” Telangana is choosing a story of inclusive growth with women, farmers, youth, and children at its core under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Women’s empowerment was advancing through initiatives such as electric buses operated by self-help groups, retail enterprises, and solar projects, making women active contributors to the economy. Environmental restoration, including the management of lakes by women’s groups, is supporting both ecology and livelihoods. The Governor said that education was evolving through community involvement in schools inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s Young India, while skills and sports universities are preparing youth for present and future opportunities. The future depends on the work done today, he said.

The Governor said that Telangana’s expanding infrastructure — airports, renewable energy, transport networks, and smart zoning — was shaping a modern state aimed at reaching the 3-trillion-dollar goal.

Jishnu Dev Varma said that the Government of Telangana was focused also on building a skilled workforce through vocational and technology-based training aligned with current and future industrial requirements. Telangana’s development roadmap aligns with the national mission of Viksit Bharat, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an eye on inclusive growth, sustainability, and innovation.

According to the Governor, strong infrastructure and progressive governance place Telangana firmly on this path. Mentioning that learning from the past was essential for building the future, the Governor said, Telangana’s development reflects this understanding through its pursuit of justice, prosperity, and unity. Foresight and determination have enabled the state to convert plans into tangible outcomes, shaping a model of growth that benefits society.