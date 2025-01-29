TG sees dip in learning levels, enrollment in sarkari schools

Hyderabad: Telangana has registered 73.5 per cent average enrollment in schools in 2024 as against 75.5 per cent, revelled ASER’s annual status of education report (rural) 2024.

Among three-year-olds, enrollment in pre-primary institutions increased from 68.1 per cent in 2018 to 75.8 per cent in 2022 to 77.4 per cent in 2024. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Telangana have achieved near-universal enrollment for this age group. On the other hand, Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh have the highest proportion of three-year-olds not enrolled anywhere over 50 per cent.

Reading levels increased among children enrolled in standard VIII in government schools, which fell from 69 per cent in 2018 to 66.2 per cent in 2022 but then rose to 67.5 per cent in 2024.

The performance of private school students remains unchanged between 2022 and 2024. State-level performance varies widely. The government schools in States such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Sikkim show notable improvements. However, declines were observed in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

According to the report, on an average 85.5 per cent of teachers were present in schools in Telangana in 2024 and 2022.

Around 77.7 per cent of schools allocated weekly time for physical education for every class in the State compared to 45.9 per cent in 2022. Sports equipment was available in 82.3 per cent schools in Telangana in 2024 compared to 48.6 per cent in 2022, the report said. Drinking water was available in 53.2 per cent schools while usable toilets were available in 75.7 per cent schools and girls’ usable toilets were available in 73.7 per cent schools.

Children enrolled in different types of schools. By age group and sex. 2024 Age group and sex Govt Pvt Other Not in school Total Age 6-14 59.8 39.2 0.5 0.5 100 Jul-16 60.6 38.1 0.5 0.7 100 07-Oct 55.9 43.6 0.2 0.3 100 7-10 boys 52.2 47.4 0.1 0.2 100 7-10 girls 59.5 39.9 0.3 0.4 100 Age 11-14: All 64.8 33.6 0.9 0.7 100 Age 11-14: Boys 62.6 35.8 0.9 0.8 100



