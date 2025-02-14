Live
- Final Deadline for Telangana Netanna Savings Scheme Enrollment – February 15.
- China Forms Planetary Defence Force Amid Growing Asteroid Threat
- "Where is My Scooter?" – Students Launch Postcard Protest Against Congress.
- Grand Arrangements for Maha Shivaratri Festival at Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple.
- Family Conspiracy Unveiled: Seven Arrested for Murder Disguised as Accident in Jogulamba Gadwal.
- DEET App to Enhance Private Sector Job Opportunities in Telangana.
- Pullur Panchayat Secretary Caught Red-Handed by ACB for ₹2 Lakh Bribe.
- Alampur Lawyers Boycott Court in Protest Against Attack on Judge.
- MP D.K. Aruna Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela, Calls It a Blessing.
- Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving: SI Srinivasa Rao Leads Checks at Aija Crossroads.
Just In
TGO Members Urged to Attend Diary Unveiling on Feb 15
Highlights
Telangana Gazetted Officers' Association (TGO) District President Vijay Kumar has called on all members to participate in the unveiling of the New Year TGO Diary on February 15 (Saturday) at the Mahabubnagar District Collectorate Office.
Mahabubnagar : Telangana Gazetted Officers' Association (TGO) District President Vijay Kumar has called on all members to participate in the unveiling of the New Year TGO Diary on February 15 (Saturday) at the Mahabubnagar District Collectorate Office.
The event will feature District Collector Vijayendra Boi and Mahabubnagar MLA Ennam Srinivas Reddy as chief guests. TGO State President Eluru Srinivasa Rao, along with other state leaders, district TGO members, and employees, are also expected to attend.
Vijay Kumar emphasized the importance of the event and urged all employees to take part in large numbers.
Next Story