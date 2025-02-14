  • Menu
TGO Members Urged to Attend Diary Unveiling on Feb 15

Highlights

Telangana Gazetted Officers' Association (TGO) District President Vijay Kumar has called on all members to participate in the unveiling of the New Year TGO Diary on February 15 (Saturday) at the Mahabubnagar District Collectorate Office.

The event will feature District Collector Vijayendra Boi and Mahabubnagar MLA Ennam Srinivas Reddy as chief guests. TGO State President Eluru Srinivasa Rao, along with other state leaders, district TGO members, and employees, are also expected to attend.

Vijay Kumar emphasized the importance of the event and urged all employees to take part in large numbers.

