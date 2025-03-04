Live
TGSRTC to ply 6 electric AC buses to IT corridor
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Monday introduced six green metro luxury electric AC buses for IT corridor commuters.
According to TGSRTC, the newly launched buses will operate on two routes – bus number 216W, connecting Lingampally and Mehdipatnam via Nallagandla, Wipro Circle, Nanakramguda, Khajaguda, Tolichowki, and Mehdipatnam.
Another route 216G bus, which will run between Lingampally and Lakshmi Gar via Nallagandla, Q City, Wipro Circle, and Lakshmi Gar. Earlier, TGSRTC introduced several new bus routes in Hyderabad’s IT corridor over the past six months to alleviate traffic issues for software employees and others in the area.
