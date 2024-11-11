The inspiring journey of a man from mechanic to social service icon

Sircilla: Chintoju Bhaskar, originally from Mustabad and now a prominent motor dealer in Sircilla, has become a symbol of resilience and social commitment.

Overcoming severe poverty and hardship, Bhaskar has transformed from a young mechanic to a successful businessman and social service icon.

Born into a humble family of labourers, Bhaskar moved to Sircilla with his parents in 1970. Despite financial struggles, he completed his education up to ninth grade. Driven by necessity, he started working as a mechanic at a young age. Through sheer dedication, he soon gained recognition as a skilled motor mechanic, which eventually paved the way for him to enter the dealership business.

Today, Bhaskar represents leading brands like Godavari, HIPE, Finolex Cable, Texmo Motors, and Tata GI

Pipes, and has established a workshop in Sircilla, providing employment to numerous locals.

With a deep empathy for the underprivileged, Bhaskar founded the Maneru organization, through which he has initiated various social programmes. His efforts include organizing medical camps across the district, distributing essential goods during the COVID-19 lockdown, and conducting psychological counseling to address worker suicides in Sircilla.

Recognized for his contributions, Bhaskar has received several awards, including the prestigious APJ Abdul Kalam Award. Additionally, as a member of the Lok Adalat and participant in various government committees, he continues to serve the community. Bhaskar also featured in films such as ‘Kobbarimatta’ and ‘Bazaar Rowdy’ alongside actor Sampoornesh Babu, using media to spread awareness on legal services.

As a motor mechanic he is a guide to others by showing employment opportunities to 70 people, his family members also stand behind him for his service activities.

