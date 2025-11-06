Live
The Srimannimbachala Kshetra soaks in devotion
The Srimannimbachala Kshetra was crowded as the Limbadrigutta area was filled with spiritual fervor with thousands of devotees chanting the names of...
The Srimannimbachala Kshetra was crowded as the Limbadrigutta area was filled with spiritual fervor with thousands of devotees chanting the names of “Govinda… Govinda…” Nizamabad Urban MLA Shriyutha Dhanpal Suryanarayana participated in the grand Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Rathotsavam organized on the sacred Limbadri Gutta.
Speaking on the occasion, Nizamabad Urban MLA Shriyutha Dhanpal Suryanarayana said that this Rathotsavam was organized on the occasion of Karthika Pournami as part of the Karthika month Brahmotsavams under the auspices of the hereditary trustees of the temple, Nambi Parthasarathi, Nambi Vijayasarathi, and Nambi Vasudevacharya, amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras.
Limbadri Gutta is a symbol of the spiritual spirit of Telangana. These Brahmotsavams held every year in the month of Karthika attract devotees from across the state. It is commendable that the government has made comprehensive arrangements for the convenience of devotees. We will work to further develop this area,” he said. Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana and Armur MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy attended this program and had darshan of the Lord and sought blessings.
Devotees including senior BJP leaders Peddalla Gangareddy, BJP District General Secretary Nagolla Lakshminarayana, BJP leaders Illandula Prabhakar, Matha Pawan, Pawan Mundada, Sugandam Harish, Renikindi Harish, leaders, activists, devotees and others participated in this programme.