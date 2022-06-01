These roads you need to avoid on Telangana Formation Day to avoid traffic congestion

Hyderabad: Ahead of the State Formation Day celebrations at Public Gardens, Nampally in Hyderabad on Thursday from 7.30 am to 11 am, certain traffic restrictions were kept in place in the surrounding areas.

Accordingly, traffic from MJ Market and proceeding towards Public Garden will not be allowed and will be diverted at Taj Island towards Ek Minar, Asif Nagar, Red Hills, Ayodhya Hotel, Lakdikapul, etc. Simlarly, traffic from Nampally Railway Station towards Public Garden will be diverted to Chapel Road T Jn towards Gunfoundry, Abids or BJR Statue, Basheerbagh flyover etc.

Traffic from Nirankari Bhavan and Khairatabad towards Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted at Saifabad old PS towards Telephone Bhavan, Iqbal Minar, Secretariat Road, Telugu Thalli, Ambedkar Statue, Liberty, Basheerbagh, Abids etc.

Traffic from Hyderguda, King Koti and BJR Statue towards PCR, Public Garden will be diverted at Basheerbagh Junction towards Liberty, Telugu Thalli, NTR Marg, Iqbal Minar, Saifabad old PS, Lakdikapul and BJR Statue, Abids, etc. Accordingly, traffic from Tank Bund towards Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Telephone Bhavan road – Saifabad old PS – Lakdikapul etc.

Also, traffic from Sujatha School towards Public Garden will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards BJR Statue.

Officials said traffic from Telugu Thalli flyover, NTR Marg and Liberty sides towards Adarsh Nagar road and towards Police Control Room Junction (PCR) will not be allowed and diverted at Adarsh Nagar (New MLA Quarters) towards Liberty road and Telugu Thalli flyover.

However, car pass holders attending the Telangana State Formation Day will be allowed at the diversion points. The Hyderabad Police requested citizens to take alternate routes and cooperate.

Meanwhile, arrangements are in full swing at Nampally Public Gardens here for the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations to be held on June 2.

This time, the State government has decided to conduct the formation day celebrations without causing much inconvenience to people and to organise it in a more pleasant manner at Public Gardens.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar inspected the full-dress rehearsal at public gardens, here on Tuesday. The full-dress rehearsals were held in connection with the State Formation Day celebrations.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will unfurl the National Flag in connection with State Formation Day. He will also pay tributes to the Martyrs at the Telangana Amaraveerula Stupam at Gun Park on the occasion.

Somesh enquired about the arrangements that are being made at the venue and proposed some suggestions for making the programme a grand success.

DGP Mahender Reddy, special chief secretary MA& UD Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary to Energy department Sunil Sharma, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Managing Director of HMWSS&B Dana Kishore, senior police and other officials were present on the occasion.