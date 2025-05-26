Tiranga rally gets huge response in Sathupalli

Sathupalli (Khammam): An impressive Tiranga rally was taken out on the arterial roads of coal town Sathupalli on Sunday to commemorate the success of the Operation Sindoor. Politicians, students, ex-servicemen, social activists and members of chamber of commerce, along with corporate entities took part in the rally in large numbers. The event was organised by BJP Sathupalli unit led by party Assembly In charge Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao who called upon the youth to fill their hearts with patriotism and strive tirelessly for the nation’s security.

He said that no matter who tries to conspire against this country and disrupt the unity and integrity of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not stand idly by.

The Rohanyas who have come from Bangladesh and are plotting attacks in India should be identified immediately and sent to Bangladesh. “We have also appealed to the District Collector, Police Commissioner, and district ministers to identify such forces in our Khammam district and take appropriate action against them,” said Rao.

Leaders of the party V Ramesh, Salish S Veeram Raju, District Secretary Sudarshan Mishra, and others participated.