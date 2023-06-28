Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 28-06-2023

1. Khammam: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Khammam region’s logistics section generated revenue of Rs 12.28 crore in a period of three years. The TSRTC had established cargo and parcel Services on June 19, 2020 to boost its revenue. The services received good patronage since its start and generated good income for the corporation. Read More

2. Suryapet: Balladeer singer and Praja Party president Gaddar extended support to senior Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra and termed it people’s journey. Speaking at Modipuram in Suryapet constituency on Tuesday, Gaddar said that the People’s March will be a people’s journey which Bhatti is leading.He said that the Praja Party will support those who are fighting against the fascist regime. Bhatti padayatra will bring people’s problems to light and reassure the people, and after coming to power, it is their responsibility to solve those problems, he stressed. Read More

3. Telangana Congress leaders paid tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary today. Leaders visited PV Ghat and paid flower tributes . Several Congress senior leaders remembered the services of veteran Congress leaders to the country Read More

4. Amid allegations levelled by former minister and Huzurabad MLA Etela Rajender's wife Jamuna over the life threat to her husband, Minister KTR inquired about the former's security and discussed the matter with the DGP. Minister KTR, who called DGP Anjani Kumar on Wednesday morning discussed the security of Etela and directed him to verify the matter concerned and provide security on behalf of the state government. Read More

5. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao is " Telangana Muddu Bidda ( Beloved son)", who rescued the country during the crisis time. The Chief Minister remembered the services of former Indian Prime Minister PVNR on his 102nd birth anniversary today (Wednesday, June 28). Read More



