Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates
Highlights
Check out the Latest Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today Here
Check out Latest Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today Here
- Gland Pharma has announced an investment of over Rs 400 crore in the Genome Valley to include additional capabilities to their existing facility to manufacture Biologicals, Biosimilar, Antibodies and recombinant Insulin. The expanded facility will have an employment generation potential of more than 500 numbers of qualified, skilled and semi- skilled workforce to be recruited, mostly from the nearby places. Read More
- BRS chief and CM KCR took a sensational decision on the MLC elections of Hyderabad local bodies to be held soon. It has been decided to give full support to the candidate of the ally MIM party in Hyderabad local body elections. Read More
- A record 60 lakh cases of beer sold in summer of 2019.In 2021 and 2022, not more than 50 lakh cases were sold. Sales may cross over 65 lakh cases due to the predicted high temperatures and lifting of the Covid restrictions this year Read More
- Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is introducing 16 new specially designed AC sleeper buses, which are going to be available for the public in March.Read More
- Within a week after the announcement by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao that the state government would transform the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in to another best developed temple with all facilities and would also develop the Kodimyala forest area as a tourist hub, officials of State Forest Department took up a field survey to prepare plans for developing it as a tourist destination.Read More
