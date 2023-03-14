Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Rangareddy: In view of the upcoming Intermediate examinations, State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, along with officials of the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), District Collectors, conducted a review meeting through video conference on Monday. Read More

2. Hyderabad/New Delhi: The BRS MPs on Monday obstructed the proceedings in both Houses of Parliament demanding a discussion on the selective raids by the Central agencies like ED, CBI and a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on the Hindenburg report on the Adani group. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Alleging that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was deliberately stopping the University Recruitment Bill, several BRS leaders on Monday said the Centre neither takes up recruitment nor allows the State government to fill the vacancies. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The scorching heat waves have become a major concern for the Intermediate students who will be appearing for the exams from Wednesday, especially for those whose centres are allotted in government junior colleges, as they lack basic facilities. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Justice BollamVijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) not to take any coercive steps against Ramoji Rao and Ch. Sailaja, who run the Margadarsi Chit Fund in Telangana and AP. Read More



