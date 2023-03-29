Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. New Delhi: As the Supreme Court on Monday did not grant a stay on proceedings of the Enforcement Directorate's probe into the Delhi liquor scam, the probe agency on Tuesday opened the mobile phones of BRS leader K Kavitha. The ED had served notice on Kavitha on Monday saying that they would be opening the old mobile phones which she had submitted to them recently and asked her to be present at that time or send her authorised representative. The party general secretary and advocate Soma Bharat went to ED office on Tuesday. The ED officials opened the mobile phones in the presence of Kavitha's representative and examined the data in them. Read More

2. Warangal: The State Government should order a probe by sitting judge into the TSPSC Group-I paper leak, CPI leader Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said. Addressing a gathering as part of Praja Poru yatra at Nekkonda mandal headquarters in Warangal district on Tuesday, he expressed doubts over the inquiry being carried out by the special investigation team (SIT). "The government needs to put an end to the TSPSC paper leak case by ordering a probe by the sitting High Court judge, ensuring stringent action against those who were behind the question paper leaks," Rao said.

3. Miryalguda ( Nalgonda): BJP MLA Eatala Rajender stated that KCR remembers people when the election comes and forgets them when the elections are over. Speaking to the media in Miryalguda, he said that KCR cheated Golla Kurma community in the name of sheep distribution and added that he failed to give aid in the name Dalit Bandhu to promised communities.

4. Mahbubnagar: CPI leaders from Mahabubnagar slammed at the BJP government at the Centre for misusing various Central agencies and now even using judiciary to take revenge against its political rivals.

5. Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has sanctioned Rs 1 crore from the Chief Minister's special fund for the organisation of Sri Sitaram's Kalyan Mahotsava to be held in Bhadrachalam on March 30, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Tuesday.