Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Making education for students fun as well as interactive, the Education department is all set to establish science, technology, engineering and mathematics virtual reality(VR) labs in five government schools across the State. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Centre's initiative to develop 100 food streets in 100 districts across the country has resulted in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh each receiving four food streets. The Union Health Ministry and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs are jointly supporting the scheme and have written to the States and Union territories to send proposals for the same. Read More

3. Khammam: Additional Collector of Local Bodies Snehalata Mogili called upon the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu to choose their line of business carefully and manage them effectively. She along with Additional Collector and Training Assistant Collector Radhika Gupta inspected the various units set up run by the beneficiaries at Anantasagar village in Chintakani mandal and examined the management of the units. Read More

4. Adilabad: Rich tributes were paid to tribals who were killed in police firing while fighting for their rights 42 years ago at Indravelli in Adilabad district. Aboriginal tribals or Adivasis and leaders of different political parties paid homage to martyrs at the martyrs' column in Indravelli on Thursday. Read More

5. Warangal: India wants Telangana model of development not Gujarat, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Taking part in Atmeeya Sammelanam programmes at Sitarapuram and Dharmapuram villages under Devaruppula mandal in Jangaon district on Thursday, he said that the BRS Government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao is unopposed in the State. "Now, the entire country is looking at KCR and for his model of development," Errabelli said. Read More



