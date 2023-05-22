Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated The K Street, a one-stop place for gaming and eatery, located beside Indian Oil Petrol Bunk near Sri Sri Circle on Wyra Road here, on Sunday. Read More

2. Karimnagar: In every summer season from March ending to June second week, ice apples (usually called Thatimunjala) used to flood the market with vendors occupying the footpaths on busy stretches along the roads here in the Karimnagar city. There is a special demand for the Ice apples this year. Read More

3. Nidmanoor (Nalgonda): A case of bribery has come to light. It is learnt victims approached District SP Apoorva Rao via WhatsApp to complain that Shobhan Babu, the SI of Nidamanur of Nalgonda district, demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in a case. Read More

4. Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Special Commissioner of Agriculture Department Hanmanthu Kodiba convened a preparatory meeting for the upcoming Telangana Decade celebrations. Read More

5. Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar was all praise for Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier for organising the Mega Job Mela under the aegis of the police department, which saw a large number of unemployed youth getting job offers by several companies. The mela was organised at SBIT Engineering College.A total of 150 companies from various industries offered placements to the eligible youth. Around 15,000 applied for 8,200 opportunities in the relevant companies.Ajay Kumar presented appointment letters to some selected candidates on the occasion. He informed that appointment documents would be distributed to 5,000 persons at the employment fair on Sunday. Read More



