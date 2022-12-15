Top 5 Telangana News Updates Today

















1. New Delhi: Making foray into national politics, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the central office of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in New Delhi. KCR hoisted the BRS flag in the presence of leaders of Janata Dal (Secular), Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and farmer leaders from various states besides Telangana ministers, MPs and state legislators.















2. Karimnagar: Telangana BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who ushered a new era in BJP politics through his Praja Sangrama Padayatra, will conclude the fifth phase of padayatra in Karimnagar on Thursday.

















3. Hyderabad: The Telangana government has bagged two more awards in the Health department including the 'Mata Shishu Sanrakshan' and second position in the country in identification of high-risk cases and also appreciation for the Midwifery system.













4. Wanaparthy: Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has directed District Collectors to resolve issues related to voters enrollment completely by December 26, and prepare the voter lists. Along with Joint Chief Electoral Officer T Ravi Kiran, he held a video conference on Monday on online data entry of forms 6, 7, 8 related to voter registration, amendments and creation of voter lists. He said that new voter registration and revision of voter list should be completed in every district.

















5. Yadadri: In general, performing puja for bikes, cars, buses, lorries and other such vehicles is a common practice in the country. However, performing a puja ceremony for a newly bought helicopter (chopper) at the Yadadri temple has created a buzz in the temple town, early on Wednesday.




