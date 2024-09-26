Live
Training for Teachers on Prashast App Survey
Nagar Kurnool District Educational Coordinator Venkataiah instructed teachers to conduct a survey in all government and private schools using the 'Prashast' app
Nagar Kurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Educational Coordinator Venkataiah instructed teachers to conduct a survey in all government and private schools using the 'Prashast' app. Speaking at a school complex meeting held at the Mandal Education Resource Center in Telkapally on Thursday, he emphasized that the survey will be conducted from September 26 to October 26, covering 60 key aspects for students from 1st grade to Intermediate.
Mandal Resource Person Rajasekhar Rao and Inclusive Education Resource Person Rajavardhan Reddy provided teachers with a detailed PowerPoint presentation on how to use the Prashast app and identify physical, mental, and educational deficiencies in students.
Mandal Nodal Officer Srinivas Reddy, Complex Headmasters Srinivasulu, Sudhakar Reddy, and Complex Secretaries Chandrasekhar, Sudarshanacharyulu, and Mallesh also participated in the program.