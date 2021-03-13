TRS is dispensing Rs 5K to Rs 10K to buyout voters: Sravan Dasoju

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee (AICC) National Spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju alleged that the ruling TRS party is trying to resort to an illegal and unethical election process to buyout graduate votes in the ensuing MLC elections on March 14.

In a statement here on Saturday, he alleged that the ruling party is influencing the graduate voters by offering them Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per vote, besides providing liquor and throwing parties to woo the voters to win the elections.

The senior Congress leader demanded the State Election Commission (SEC) to take appropriate measures against the TRS leaders who are circulating money to influence voters.

The Congress leader criticised TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao for making politics a corporate business. "He has a habit of buying public representatives including the voters like we purchase cattle in the market," he added.

Appealing the graduate voters to follow their conscience while casting their votes he said that if TRS party wins the people might lose the right to question the government on all the pending issues including unemployment and its stipend of Rs 3,016 per month, implementation of the ITIR project, Animation and Gaming project.

"Besides, it would be difficult to quiz the government to fill up 1.93 lakh vacant government jobs and regularize 1.20 lakh, contract employees," he added.