TRS worker climbs building demanding B-form for GWMC election

A woman TRS worker climbed on to the multi-storey building and threatened to jump off if the TRS party did not accord her B-form for the ensuing Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) election.

She said that the TRS party has done injustice to her in providing the party ticket. Shobha Rani said that she filed nomination 58th division and was asked to pay Rs 50 lakh for the ticket.

The election for Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) is scheduled to be held on April 30 and the counting of votes will take place on May 3.