TS EAMCET 2023: Apply without late fee before April 10

Hyderabad: The students who are yet to apply for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 can still do so without a late fee before April 10.



The ones who have already applied can also correct application data, if any, on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ between April 12 and 14.

The students can apply on the website with a fee of Rs 250 and Rs 500 up to April 15 and 20, respectively if they are late and the last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 is April 25 and May 2.

It is learnt that 2,83,128 applications including 1,81,693 for engineering stream, 1,01,138 and 297 for both E&AM were received till the last count on Saturday. The students can download their hall tickets from the website from April 30.

The TS EAMCET 2023 for AM stream is slated on May 10 and 11 and the engineering test is on May 12, 13 and 14.