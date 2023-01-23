TSCHE To Offer Cybersecurity Courses: Police touch to UG syllabus

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind, a representation from the state police has been roped in to prepare syllabus for cybersecurity and safety for undergraduate courses offered in the state.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has decided to introduce cybersecurity and safety (CSS) courses in the state universities and colleges from the ensuing academic year of 2023–24.

The TSCHE has roped in subject matter experts from Osmania University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), NALSAR University of Law, and IIT, Hyderabad, for the course curriculum and other processes associated with the introduction of the course.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official in the Higher Education department said the general rule followed is that only faculty members of professor rank are engaged in preparing curriculum at the undergraduate level. But since cybersecurity requires those with proven expertise, it invited officers of the rank of an SP from the Telangana Cybercrime Coordination Centre, Hyderabad, a DCP Crimes from Cyberabad, a Deputy Superintendent rank official, and officials in the rank of an inspector from the intelligence wings from Hyderabad to discuss the syllabus.

Prof R Limbadri, Chairman, TSCHE, said the first meeting discussed the course curriculum, credit points, and the like to introduce the CSSC in the ensuing academic year. It has both academic and non-academic dimensions. "We want to equip the students studying CSS with case studies," he added.

He said there are two components to the CSS. The security component of the cyberworld which falls within the subject areas of technology and law and safety dimension that plays out in real-life situations affecting people. The CSS will not only be taught as an academic discipline but will also be put in the public domain on the website so it will help in raising public awareness on cybersafety and security.