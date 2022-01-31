TSRTC deploys special bus services from Hyderabad to Medaram

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has deployed special bus services for the devotees heading to Medaram jatara from Hyderabad.



Transport minister Puvvada Ajay on Monday held talks with TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, MD Sajjanar and other RTC officials and decided to operate special buses from MGBS in Hyderabad to Medaram from February 16.

The super deluxe buses will depart from Hyderabad depot-1 at 6 am and the buses will leave for Hyderabad from Medaram at 3 pm. And the buses from depot-2 will start from Hyderabad at 7 am and then leave Medaram at 4 pm. The buses from picket depot will start at 8 am from MGBS and leave from Medaram at 5 pm.



The minister said that the people can visit the TSRTC website -- www.tsrtconline.in or download TSRTC app to book the tickets. He also added that passengers will be charged Rs 398 in the special buses.



Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements are being made to organize the Sammakka Saralamma jatara from February 16 to 19. On Saturday, Ministers Indrakaran Reddy, Satyavati Rathod, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP Mahender Reddy reviewed the arrangments for the jatara at Medaram.



Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is also expected to visit the jatara on February 18.

