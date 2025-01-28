Tummala underscores need to push oil palm cultivation

“The government will provide a subsidy of Rs 52,000 per acre to oil palm crop farmers; it will bring more profit than chilli, cotton and rice crops, and income will be generated from vegetables and other intercrops for three years.” – Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao

Khammam: Agriculture, Marketing, Handloom and Textile Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao visited the 15th division of Khammam city on Monday and laid the foundation stone for three road construction works under-taken at a cost of Rs 8 crore 45 lakhs from Allipur to Ramakrishnapuram, from Allipur to Jangala Colony, and from Allipur NTR Statue to Dhamsalapuram.

On this occasion, Tummala encouraged farmers to switch to oil palm cultivation. “The government will provide a subsidy of Rs 52,000 per acre to oil palm crop farmers; it will bring more profit than chilli, cotton and rice crops, and income will be generated from vegetables and other intercrops for three years.”

He assured that the BT road work will be taken up after the electricity poles in the 15th division are re-placed. He said that the work we are doing now should last for 10 seasons, and the ramps on the road should be removed.

The minister suggested that schemes related to the poor should be made available to the poor, that the schemes should be extended to the actual eligible persons in the villages, and that complete information should be provided to the authorities if any ineligible persons are selected for the schemes.

He said that the government has spent more than 40 thousand crores for the welfare of farmers. He said that assistance should be removed for non-cultivated lands under Rythu Bharosa. He said that financial assistance of 12 thousand per acre is being provided under Rythu Bharosa.

He said that if the schemes are extended to the ineligible persons, development will be hampered.

He said that Rs 25,000 crores are required for the Indiramma Housing Scheme, Rs 10,000 crores are be-ing given under Rythu Bharosa, Rs 21,000 crores are being spent under loan waiver and Rs 3,000 crores are being spent under Rythu Bima. He said that steps have been taken for the development of Velu-gumatla Urban Park and plastic is banned there.

State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageshwar Rao, City Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, Reve-nue Division Officer Narasimha Rao, and others participated in the programme.