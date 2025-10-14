Live
Turn people’s anger against Cong into votes for BRS: KTR to netas
Every BRS worker should stand by Maganti Gopinath’s family: KTR
BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday told the party leaders that the anger against Congress should reflect in the form of votes to the party and also asked the leaders to work hard for the next one month in the Jubilee Hills constituency.
The BRS leader was addressing a meeting of the party cadre in Rehmat Nagar division of Jubilee Hills segment on Monday.
Rama Rao said, “Your hard work, perseverance and determination should be the beginning of BRS's success. Struggle is in our blood. We are courageous and fearless. It is sad that one of our family members, Maganti Gopinath, had passed away at a young age. Maganti Gopinath had always supported the women. It is the responsibility of all of us to show the courage by saying that we are standing by that family.”
The BRS leader asked the party workers to go to every house and tell the truth. “We should distribute ‘Baki Cards’ to everyone who was deceived by the Congress government. Every house should be explained that Congress owes Rs 48,000 to the elderly after promising to give Rs 2,000 per month, one tola gold to 1.67 crore married girls, women should get Rs 40,000 under Mahalakshmi, etc.”
KTR said the by-election was being held between the ‘car’ and ‘bulldozer’. “If the car is to win, Maganti Sunita Gopinath must be elected. From auto drivers to bus drivers, everyone is looking toward Jubilee Hills. There is still no word on the welfare boards that were promised for auto drivers. The Congress has cheated mothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, girls, pregnant women, and mothers.
The people stood by KCR by not giving Congress a single seat in Hyderabad in the last elections. Does Indiramma’s rule mean the demolition of houses? The Congress government has driven many poor and needy people onto the streets. Congress will offer its six guarantees only if it is defeated in Jubilee Hills,” KTR said.
KTR alleged that no Chief Minister had ever made such disgraceful remarks, resorting to insults and claiming that no one was providing loans or appointments. He alleged that the CM gave the MLC seat to Mohammed Azharuddin, because he would ask for the Jubilee Hills ticket as he had contested the election last time.
He alleged that 43 fraudulent votes were registered in one house. “Go door to door for a month with a ‘Baki Card’. Motivate everyone to vote so that no fraudulent votes are cast,” said KTR.