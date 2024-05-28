Two children died after falling into the water

Nagarkurnool, Bijinepally: There was a serious tragedy in the center of Bijinepalli mandal took place. The incident where two children died after accidentally falling into the water tank while going to wash their hands took place in Bijinapally mandal center on Tuesday.

According to the details of the locals... the children of three brothers went to do kandur at Dargah Mahbub Ali Chisti Dargah in the center of Bijinapalli mandal and after finishing their meal, they went to wash their hands in the water tank in the farm field next to it. Furkhan (12) and Mohammad (10) died in that. One of the three was saved by the parents who noticed in time as they fell into the water hole. Their native village is Bijinapalli and they settled in Jadcharla many years ago. The family members mourned the death of two children.