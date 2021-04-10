Ugadi celebrations to be a low-key affair in temples: minister Indrakaran

Ugadi celebrations will be a low-key affair this year as well amid rising coronavirus cases in the state, said Telangana endowments minister A Indrakaran Reddy.

"All the temple authorities have been directed to hold Ugadi festivities in a simple manner in the view of spike in the coronavirus cases," the minister said. Panchanga Sravanam, an older tradition of reading almanac during Ugadi is also restricted.

The temple priests were directed to celebrate the festival within the temple premises with less number of devotees.

Everyyear, the state government celebrates Ugadi at Ravindra Bharati but was cancelled last year due to the pandemic which continued this year too. Also, the almanac reading at the Chief Minister's office will be held with fewer people.