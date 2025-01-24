Union Minister Khattar to visit State today

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Urban Development, Power, and Housing, Manohar Lal Khattar, will hold a review meeting with senior officials from the State Power and Municipal Departments here on Friday. In the morning, after his arrival, Khattar will visit Karimnagar.

He is scheduled to arrive at Shamshabad Airport at 9.30 am on Friday where Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar will receive him. From there, the Central minister will travel with Ponguleti and Ponnam to the Sports School in Karimnagar, where Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar will receive them. They will visit Telangana Chowk to initiate park development worth Rs. 8.2 crore at the Multi-Purpose School. They will proceed to Dr BR Ambedkar Stadium to inaugurate a sports complex costing Rs 22 crore alongside related works.

Khattar will visit Housing Board Colony, where he, along with Bandi Sanjay, will launch a programme to provide a 24-hour drinking water supply to 2,660 houses in the colony area under the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. Previously, only a few cities in the country achieved 24-hour drinking water supply, and no city in the Telugu States has provided such continuous service.

With this development, Karimnagar set a record by becoming the first corporation in the Telugu States to guarantee year-round drinking water access to the large number of households. The project, costing Rs 18 crore, has been completed. After the drinking water initiative, Khattar and Bandi Sanjay will inaugurate a smart digital classroom at Kummawadi High School. Subsequently, they will attend a public meeting at the Housing Board Colony. After the meeting, they will inspect the dump yard on the Karimnagar Bypass Road. They will head to helipad for the return journey to Hyderabad, arriving at Begumpet Airport by 4 pm. A review meeting with the State officials will follow before the Union Minister leaves for Delhi.