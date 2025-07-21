Unite Behind Sarithamma's Leadership: Mahanandi Reddy Calls for Congress Cadre Unity Ahead of Local Elections

Gadwal: Senior Congress leader from KT Doddi Mandal, Mahanandi Reddy, emphasized the need for unity within the Congress Party by urging all party workers to rally behind Sarithamma's leadership, irrespective of internal party disputes regarding B-forms (official party candidacy endorsements).

Participating in an extensive review and interactive meeting of Congress Party workers from the Gadwal constituency, held at a private function hall in the district headquarters, Mahanandi Reddy addressed party cadres on the current political scenario and future strategy for the upcoming local body elections.

He acknowledged the defeat of Sarithamma in the last Assembly elections, but stressed that there was no need to be disheartened. "Despite losing electorally, Sarithamma secured a moral victory," he asserted. Reddy alleged that several forces within the district conspired against a BC (Backward Classes) woman candidate, making it difficult for her to win. "That itself is proof of her strength and the fear she generated among opponents," he remarked.

He further stated that true Congress workers have continued to stand by Sarithamma, and called upon everyone to set aside concerns over the possible distribution—or lack thereof—of B-forms for local body elections.

> "Let’s put the issue of whether B-forms will be given or not aside," he said, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the party under Sarithamma’s leadership.

Highlighting the party’s strategy if B-forms are not allocated to their faction, Mahanandi Reddy encouraged Congress loyalists to contest independently if necessary and demonstrate the strength and legitimacy of Sarithamma’s leadership to the government through electoral performance.

The meeting was held in a cordial and strategic atmosphere, as part of efforts to rebuild party strength and prepare for upcoming local elections. Other notable attendees included former MPTC Padma Reddy, C. Naresh, Vadde Venkata Ramulu, and several other local Congress leaders and activists.

The message from the meeting was clear: unite under Sarithamma, prioritize leadership over internal politics, and show Congress strength at the grassroots level—either through party tickets or as independents if required.