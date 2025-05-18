Unseasonal Rains Devastate Yasangi Paddy: Farmers in Mandoddi Left in Tears as Grain Lies Soaked and Unsold

Gadwal: In a heart-wrenching turn of events, paddy farmers in Mandoddi village of Rajoli mandal are facing severe losses due to unseasonal rains that struck the region during the Yasangi (Rabi) harvest season. Thousands of quintals of harvested paddy, stored in open fields (kallams), have been soaked and partially washed away, leaving the already distressed farmers in tears.

According to local farmers, the primary reason behind this disaster is the delay in procurement by government agencies. Despite repeated appeals, officials failed to collect the paddy on time. This negligence, combined with a shortage of gunny bags and alleged political interference in the grain procurement process, has caused immense distress among the farming community.

Heavy rains that began on Sunday evening poured down over the region, further worsening the situation. The stored grain, which was supposed to be purchased by procurement centers, was left exposed to the downpour. As a result, large amounts of paddy were drenched, while some portions were completely swept away by the rainwater.

“We worked hard day and night in the fields. Now, everything is lost,” cried a farmer from Mandoddi. Many farmers became emotional while speaking to local reporters, expressing their helplessness and frustration over the lack of timely support from authorities.

Farmers are now pleading with the government to immediately intervene and purchase the remaining grain without any further delay. They are also demanding that even the soaked and wet paddy be bought at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), as it is their only source of livelihood.

With the Yasangi crop season already over and no clear response from procurement officials, farmers fear complete financial ruin unless immediate relief measures are implemented. The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for streamlined procurement, adequate infrastructure, and disaster preparedness to protect the interests of food producers.

Local farmers are urging district officials and elected representatives to visit the affected areas and take action before it's too late.