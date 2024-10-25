Live
- Arvind Kejriwal was attacked by people linked with the BJP: Saurabh Bharadwaj
- Arvind Kejriwal attacked during campaign in Delhi’s Vikaspuri, claims AAP
- Get Diwali Ready with Blackberrys 5 festive looks!
- Diwali 2024: Celebrating the Five Days of Lights
- YouTube Shopping Expands in India Unlocking New Revenue Avenues for Creators
- Dozee Unveils Groundbreaking Study: AI-Powered Early Warning System Predicts Patient Deterioration Up to 16 Hours in Advance
- Cotton Farmers in Adilabad Withdraw Protest After Price Agreement
- Nagarkurnool SP Gaikwad Returns 105 Recovered Phones to Owners
- Hisense India Joins forces with EPACK Durable to manufacture Air Conditioners and Home Appliances in India for the World
- CM Revanth Reddy Criticizes Central Government's Fund Allocation to Southern States
Just In
Use Only Iodized Salt Daily: Dr. Neeraj
Dr. Chintapatla Neeraj, Medical Officer of Nagarkurnool, emphasized the importance of using iodized salt in daily cooking.
Nagar Kurnool: Dr. Chintapatla Neeraj, Medical Officer of Nagarkurnool, emphasized the importance of using iodized salt in daily cooking. He advised families to ensure that the salt used in their meals contains iodine. On Friday, he raised awareness at the Kasturba Gandhi School in Nagarkurnool village about the health risks caused by iodine deficiency.
Dr. Neeraj explained to students the significance of using iodized salt and urged everyone to use it daily in their cooking.
He highlighted that iodine deficiency can lead to symptoms such as reduced alertness, lower intelligence, and physical and mental growth issues in children. He stressed that consuming iodized salt is essential to prevent these problems. Health supervisors, health workers, Anganwadi workers, and ASHA workers participated in the program.