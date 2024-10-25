Use Only Iodized Salt Daily: Dr. Neeraj

Nagar Kurnool: Dr. Chintapatla Neeraj, Medical Officer of Nagarkurnool, emphasized the importance of using iodized salt in daily cooking. He advised families to ensure that the salt used in their meals contains iodine. On Friday, he raised awareness at the Kasturba Gandhi School in Nagarkurnool village about the health risks caused by iodine deficiency.

Dr. Neeraj explained to students the significance of using iodized salt and urged everyone to use it daily in their cooking.

He highlighted that iodine deficiency can lead to symptoms such as reduced alertness, lower intelligence, and physical and mental growth issues in children. He stressed that consuming iodized salt is essential to prevent these problems. Health supervisors, health workers, Anganwadi workers, and ASHA workers participated in the program.