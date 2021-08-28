V Hanumanth Rao wants TRS government to make OBC Census public

Hyderabad: Veteran Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao on Friday demanded the TRS government to make public the Census of data of OBCs in the State. He asked the government as to why it was not making the data of the OBCs public.

Speaking to media persons, VH said he had questioned the State and the Central governments on the issue of implementation of creamy layer policy only for OBCs of the country. Referring to the State's intensive household survey (IHS), he said it had stated that the State has 54 per cent of OBCs but the government had not made the details public officially.

Referring to a resolution passed by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on community-wise Census, he demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to pass a similar resolution in Telangana. Referring to reports about implementation of BC Bandhu scheme, he said data of OBCs was needed to implement it.