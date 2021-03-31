Vikarabad: Policeman goes into well to retrieve body after swimmers refuse

After the swimmers and villagers refuse to go into the well to retrieve the body of the man who died by suicide in a well, a Sub-inspector went down by himself and retrieved the body. The incident occurred at Kothlapur village of Tandur mandal of Vikarabad district.

Getting into details, a man jumped into the well and committed suicide. The body was noticed by the villagers who alerted the police.

SI Yedukondalu who rushed to the village along with the police team inquired about the case and asked if anyone could go inside the well to retrieve the body and everyone refused.

Seeing that none of the villagers came forward, the SI Yedukondalu went into the well by himself using a rope and pulley and retrieved the body. Soon after the incident, the act of SI getting into the well went online and messages of appreciation were poured in on Twitter.