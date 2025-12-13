‘Vote Chori’ charge resurfaces as TPCC chief mocks BJP’s local body poll debacle

Hyderabad: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud questioned the Telangana BJP over its poor performance in the local body elections, asking where the party’s votes had disappeared. He said that based on its Lok Sabha vote share, the BJP should have finished second in the first phase of local body polls, but instead ended up last with a dismal performance. He alleged that the BJP’s victories in eight Lok Sabha seats were the result of “Vote Chori.”

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, along with Minister Mohammad Azharuddin, Mahesh Kumar Goud ridiculed the Telangana BJP for failing to even cross the 200 mark. He alleged that despite entering into an understanding with the BRS at several places in the first phase, the BJP still failed to show strength. He said the Congress-backed candidates won 2,600 Sarpanch posts, while the BRS secured around 1,000, the BJP below 200, CPM 40, and CPI 30.

Goud added that 90% of unanimously elected candidates had the support of the Congress. He appealed to the public to continue supporting Congress-backed candidates in the upcoming second and third phases of the elections. He said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was pleased with the first-phase results.

He announced that the CM, the Cabinet, MLAs, MLCs, and around 1,000 party leaders would participate in the proposed Vote Chori Maha Dharna at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi, on December 14. After the dharna, the party will submit a memorandum to the President.

Responding to Jagruthi leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s comment that she could become Chief Minister in the future, Mahesh Kumar Goud said there was nothing wrong in having aspirations, but such wishes should not be driven by greed. He said Kavitha’s recent statements had revealed several facts about the BRS regime. “I appeal to the government to conduct an inquiry into Kavitha’s allegations and take action if she is found guilty,” he added.