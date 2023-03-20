Warangal: CPI slams Centre over unkept promises to TS

Warangal: The BJP-led Central government is biased towards Telangana, CPI national executive member Chada Venkat Reddy said. Speaking to press persons in Hanumakonda on Sunday, Reddy criticised the Centre, accusing it of not honouring the assurances given to Telangana under AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

As per the bifurcation act, the Centre needs to establish a rail coach factory in Kazipet, steel plant in Bayyaram and tribal university in Mulugu, Reddy said. The Centre also ignored the Telangana demand for granting national status to the Pranahita-Chevella project, he said. Against this backdrop, the BJP has no moral right to seek votes in Telangana, he added. He said that the CPI cadres were to take up the Praja Poru Yatra in the erstwhile Warangal district from March 25 to April 5, in protest against the Centre's biased approach towards Telangana.

The CPI will work together with the like-minded parties to exert pressure on the Centre until it concedes bifurcation assurances, Reddy said.

Party State secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said that the CPI will organise a massive public meeting in Hanumakonda on April 5. The meeting will be attended by the CPI national general secretary D Raja, he added.

Venkat Reddy released posters of Praja Poru yatra. Senior leaders Nedunuri Jyothy, Potharaju Saraiah, Karre Bikshapathi, Mekala Ravi, Ch Raja Reddy and B Vijayasaradhi were among others present.