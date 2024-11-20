Warden suspended for physical relations with youth

Wanaparthy: A controversy has arisen at the TG Model School and Girls’ Hostel in Amadabakul village of Kothakota mandal. Villagers noticed suspicious vehicle movements around the hostel late at night over the past few days.

Concerned about the developments, on Monday night the villagers identified a two-wheeler at the scene. Upon investigation, they uncovered that the hostel warden was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with a local named Ravi. Villagers provided evidence suggesting that the duo had engaged in physical relations on the hostel premises multiple times. It was further alleged that the warden had threatened hostel girls and villagers to maintain silence about the incidents.

The villagers reported the issue to the Mandal Education Officer Krishnayya, who immediately responded by suspending the warden. Villagers have demanded strict action to prevent such incidents from recurring and urged authorities to ensure a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, village sarpanch Buchanna, along with locals like Vinay and Vikram, stressed the need for accountability and corrective measures. When asked for a clarification, the MEO stated that the DEO had been informed; the suspension of the warden was officially sanctioned.

Villagers suspect higher officials aware of happenings

As locals express suspicion over incidents that have been unfolding for months, the villagers suspect higher officials might already be aware of the happenings. For months persons were reportedly arriving at the hostel late at night on motorbikes, sparking suspicions among the villagers. Instead of addressing the concerns thoroughly, the MEOs and DEOs merely resorted to suspensions, which seemed to absolve them of further responsibility. This lax approach has left locals questioning the integrity of the officials.

Parents, who send their underprivileged children to the TG Model School with trust in the administration, expressed deep disappointment.

When asked about the investigation, GCDO Subbalakshmi admitted to conducting an inquiry but stated that she had passed her findings on to DEO and could not provide further details.

Locals are sceptical, pointing out that similar inquiries in the past had led to no significant action. The villagers are urging the Collector to conduct a comprehensive investigation to uncover the truth.

They believe only a transparent inquiry can reveal the root cause of these incidents and bring justice to the students. The TG Model School’s history of suppressing such issues through fear tactics must end, they said, calling for immediate action against those responsible.