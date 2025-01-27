‘We must reflect on unity and integrity of country’: Jishnu Dev Varma

Hyderabad: State Governor Jishnu Dev Verma urged people to celebrate Republic Day by reflecting on the unity and integrity of the country. As the chief guest at the 8th edition of the Bharat Mata Mahaharati program at People Plaza on Sunday evening, he stated that such celebrations bring people together to honour the cultural diversity of the nation. "Despite our differences, we are united by Bharat Mata, our culture, and our traditions," he added.

He described the beautiful idol of Bharat Mata, referred to as Simhavasini, as a source of inspiration for all. The Governor highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' for inclusivity and unity under the theme of Ek Bharat and Shrestha Bharat. The Governor noted that the Constitution reflects the rich heritage rooted in the country's civilisation. He recalled Member of the Constituent Assembly Kalluri Subbarao's support for 'Bharat' as the name for the country during discussions on Article 1 of the Constitution, referencing the Rig Veda. He also pointed out that the name is mentioned in the Vishnu Purana as noted by learned speakers.

The Governor remarked that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country has made unprecedented progress and development. Republic Day presents an opportunity to acknowledge our achievements and assess our commitments for the future. Citing B.R. Ambedkar's insistence that political democracy cannot survive without social democracy based on equality, fraternity, and liberty, the Governor asserted that this principle is reflected in the transformative vision of the Prime Minister. He emphasised that the actions taken by the Center over the last 10 years have promoted inclusivity and unity to create equal opportunities for all.

Jishnu Dev Verma stated that Telangana has consistently been at the forefront of contributing to the country, exemplifying how tradition and innovation can go hand in hand. He urged people to embrace the ideals set by the great leaders of the nation: "Learn, preserve, and pass on the rich culture and traditions of the country to future generations to ensure inclusivity and fraternity rooted in constitutional values."

Earlier, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy remarked that the Bharat Mata Mahaharati is celebrated to instill patriotism and national fervour among the youth. He noted that people have always been at the forefront of supporting national causes, such as the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the Kargil War, the revocation of Article 370, surgical strikes, and the Ghar Ghar Tiranga initiative.