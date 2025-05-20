We will implement Nallamala Declaration to the letter: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikaramarka Mallu said that the Congress government was fulfilling the slogans like “Jal, Jungle, Zameen, Bhoomi Kosam, Bhukti Kosam Poratam” (struggles for water, forest, land, and livelihood) through an efficient governance in the state.

Stating that the Congress must be in power for the next 20 years to transform the famous slogan into laws, the Deputy CM said that the launch of ‘Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam’ scheme will bring major changes in the lives of tribal farmers in the Nagar Kurnool district.

He spoke emotionally about generations of tribals who struggled and shed blood in the forests without reaping any benefits. He said the Nallamala Declaration, introduced under CM Revanth Reddy’s leadership, would now benefit all tribal areas in the state. “We will implement the Nallamala Declaration to the letter and deliver results to tribal communities within four years.”

He added that the launch of this Rs 12,600 crore scheme is a brave step to support tribal children who had been left behind. He highlighted that previously inaccessible crops like avocado, grown only by the rich, will now be made available to tribal farmers. These crops will yield results in two years, and in the meantime, the Horticulture Department will distribute free plants for intercropping to generate interim income.

Recalling past struggles, Bhatti Vikramarka said, “When tribals tried to farm during the previous regime, women were tied to trees and beaten, and false cases were filed against men. Such injustice will not be forgotten.”

He also said that any word spoken against the government or any conspiracy against it will be treated as a conspiracy against the people of the state.

Bhatti announced that on June 2, under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Self-Employment Scheme, Rs 1,000 crore will be sanctioned for tribal youth. He criticised the previous government for neglecting the dietary needs of poor students for 10 years. In contrast, he said, his government increased student diet charges in welfare hostels by 40 per cent and cosmetic charges by 200 per cent.