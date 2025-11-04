Live
- Kerala Minister defends jury over children's film snub as actress Deva Nandha voices disappointment
- RJD, Cong embroiled in corruption; vote for development, says HM Shah in Darbhanga
- 30 injured in road accident in J&K’s Rajouri
- EAM Jaishankar calls for global zero-tolerance towards terrorism in talks with Israeli Foreign Minister
- TN polytechnic colleges top in National Service Scheme enrolment
- Coimbatore gang-rape case: CM Stalin asks police to ensure maximum punishment
- GST rate cuts offset US tariff impacts to drive manufacturing growth
- Domestic worker arrested for killing pet dog in Bengaluru
- New narco hub: ISI and Dawood gang move drug ops to Bangladesh to evade global scrutiny
- OPS loyalist Manoj Pandian joins DMK, announces resignation as MLA
Weather Update: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms to Hit Hyderabad by Afternoon
Highlights
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are lashing parts of Telangana, including Hanmakonda, Jangaon, and Nalgonda.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are hitting parts of Telangana.
Rain is falling in Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, and Nagarkurnool.
These storms will continue for the next two hours.
Later, rain will spread to Warangal, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Rangareddy, and Vikarabad.
People are asked to stay alert.
New storms are forming in Medak and Sangareddy.
They will move into Hyderabad by afternoon.
More weather updates will be given soon.
Next Story