Weather Update: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms to Hit Hyderabad by Afternoon

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are hitting parts of Telangana.

Rain is falling in Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, and Nagarkurnool.

These storms will continue for the next two hours.

Later, rain will spread to Warangal, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Rangareddy, and Vikarabad.

People are asked to stay alert.

New storms are forming in Medak and Sangareddy.

They will move into Hyderabad by afternoon.

More weather updates will be given soon.