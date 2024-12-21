Will not spill the beans on Formula-E race case says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that he would not disclose the details of the Formula E Race case since the ACB was investigating the case and the arguments were taking place in the court to ensure there is no bias in the probe and assured that he would very soon reveal all details from December 2023 to 2024.

While speaking on the Bhu Bharati Bill in the Assembly, the CM referred to the Formula E race and the demand for a discussion by BRS members. He said that the car race issue was under discussion for a year and four sessions were held so far, but the opposition never asked for a debate. “The opposition has been demanding a debate on the issue since yesterday. Why are they so arrogant? Why only when there is a discussion about the Dharani, which has not been necessary for a year? We are ready for debate on the Formula E race anywhere, including their party office,” said the Chief Minister.

Revanth Reddy disclosed that after becoming Chief Minister, he gave an appointment to the representative of the car racing company. “It is not just the case of Rs 55 crore; if I had given the consent, it would have cost Rs 600 crore. Today they are saying race, tomorrow they will say horse racing, and the next day they will say gambling,” said Revanth Reddy, adding the government would not tolerate the BRS behaviour in the House. The opposition transferred money from HMDA. He alleged that the Outer Ring Road was also sold and now creating a nuisance demanding cancellation of the agreement. “How can the government unilaterally cancel the agreement?” he questioned.

The CM urged the Speaker to crack a whip. “We understand Harish Rao’s condition in the party. If Harish does not fight in the House, he would be whipped at home. You should take some whippings for the people. There is no need to show so much faith in your uncle,” said Revanth Reddy.

The CM said that he heads the two departments, Home and also the Municipal Administration Department, hence not disclosing the details, as it would amount to influencing the probe. The Governor of the State would have also given approval for the probe only after taking the legal advice,” he noted.