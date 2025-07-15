Lenskart unveils Limited-Edition Harry Potter eyewear

Lenskart has cast a spell on Harry Potter™ fans across the country with the release of an exclusive Limited-Edition Collector’s Box—a magical tribute to the Chamber of Secrets and the timeless wizarding world.

Wrapped in a deep Slytherin green, this rare collectible is more than just eyewear — it’s a nostalgic, immersive experience. Each box is individually numbered, designed in extremely limited quantities, and brims with Hogwarts™ magic.

What’s Inside?

The Collector’s Box includes two enchanting eyewear pieces — The Chosen One optical frame and The Enchanted Gaze sunglasses — inspired by iconic relics like the Sword of Gryffindor and secrets hidden beneath Hogwarts. Adding to the wizardry is a custom-designed case, a lightning bolt chain honoring The Boy Who Lived, and a heartfelt tribute to Dobby, the brave House Elf. Rounding it off is the Spellbound Pass, a charming reminder that true magic lives in our memories and stories.

But that’s not all.

The Harry Potter x Lenskart Eyewear Collection

Alongside the Collector’s Box, Lenskart is also launching a full collection of Harry Potter™ eyewear, including eyeglasses and sunglasses. These designs pay homage to legendary characters and symbols—from wand-inspired temples to Deathly Hallows motifs and house crest details. Every pair reflects the magic of Hermione’s intellect, Luna’s whimsy, or the mystery of Platform 9¾.

No restocks. No reruns. Just magic — once.

This limited-edition drop is available now online. When it’s gone, it’s gone — just like the Hogwarts Express disappearing into the mist.