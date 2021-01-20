1,076 ration delivery vehicles to be distributed in East Godavari tomorrow

Kakinada: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that extensive arrangements are being made in the district for distribution of mini trucks intended to door-to-door supply of ration. He inspected and examined the vehicles along with joint collectors G Raja Kumari, Keerthi Chekuri and other officials at District Sport Authority Complex here on Tuesday.

Collector said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch the vehicles at the state-level on January 21 and preparations are underway to launch the vehicles in the district at Kakinada Rangaraya Medical College (RMC). He said that arrangements are being made to send 1,076 vehicles to all mandals and municipalities in 19 constituencies in the district.

On January 21 morning, the vehicles will leave the district sports authority complex and take a U-turn at the Ayyappa temple near the police parade grounds over the Nagamallithota junction and reach the assembly hall set up at the Rangaraya Medical College. After completion of the programme, the vehicles will depart from there and reach Sarpavaram Junction, Kakinada. Later, the vehicles allotted to the constituency at Sarpavaram Junction will be handed over by the revenue officers and will depart from there. Additional SP Karan Kumar, DRO Ch Sattibabu, DSO Prasad, Civil Supplies DM E Lakshma Reddy and others were present.